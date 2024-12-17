Public Administration Reform

In the aftermath of independence, both India and Pakistan inherited a bureaucratic framework from the British Raj—one meticulously crafted to uphold colonial priorities of law and order, revenue collection, and administrative control. While some developmental measures were introduced under British rule, particularly after the Government of India Act, 1919, these remained secondary to the overarching goal of sustaining imperial interests. This system, functional for colonial governance, was ill-suited to the aspirations of newly sovereign nations striving to uplift their populations.

In Pakistan, administrative reform has been a persistent yet largely unmet challenge since independence. Systemic resistance, coupled with the entrenched power of bureaucratic elites, has repeatedly obstructed reform efforts. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan’s Prime Minister during the 1970s, openly acknowledged the difficulty of modernizing an administration dominated by a privileged cadre of civil servants. Nonetheless, it was under Bhutto’s leadership that Pakistan made its first concerted push towards tackling these deep-seated issues, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s administrative history.

The colonial bureaucracy Pakistan inherited was structured with narrow objectives: maintaining control and securing revenues, with minimal regard for public welfare. Even the introduction of dyarchy in 1919, which sought to decentralize governance and encourage developmental initiatives, failed to alter the bureaucracy’s rigid, hierarchical culture. This legacy of procedural rigidity and indifference to public needs endured post-independence, creating a bureaucracy misaligned with the democratic and developmental priorities of a free nation. The 1962 Constitution of Pakistan institutionalized protections for civil servants, embedding their autonomy within the legal framework. Articles 180 to 190 safeguarded public officials, restricting the government’s ability to dismiss or discipline them. While these protections were ostensibly aimed at ensuring bureaucratic independence, they instead fostered a culture of privilege and unaccountability, further alienating civil servants from the populace they were meant to serve.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s rise to power marked a turning point in Pakistan’s approach to public administration. The socio-political crises of the early 1970s, including the secession of East Pakistan in 1971, highlighted the urgent need for systemic reform. Bhutto recognized that an effective and people-centred bureaucracy was essential for national progress. He famously urged the civil service to abandon its colonial-era inertia, declaring in his inaugural address as President in December 1971: “The tea parties must come to an end.”

Bhutto’s government backed this rhetoric with action. In April 1972, it formed the Administrative Reforms Committee (ARC), chaired by Khurshid Hasan Meer, to address inefficiencies and corruption within the bureaucracy. The ARC’s recommendations were timely, arriving in the wake of devastating floods that exposed the administrative apparatus’s failings. Bhutto’s reforms sought to dismantle bureaucratic hierarchies and instill principles of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness.

Key measures included restructuring the civil service, establishing administrative courts to address grievances, and creating the President’s Representative for Administrative Inspection, a quasi-ombudsman tasked with handling citizen complaints. These initiatives aimed to transform the bureaucracy into a more democratic and citizen-focused institution. Additionally, over 1,000 civil servants accused of corruption were dismissed from sectors such as education, health, and irrigation, underscoring Bhutto’s zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.

However, these reforms faced significant challenges. Corruption remained deeply entrenched, and anti-corruption mechanisms often failed due to bureaucratic resistance and procedural inefficiencies. The dismissal of corrupt officials, while necessary, bred resentment within the civil service, complicating the relationship between the state and its administrative machinery. The political and economic volatility of the 1970s further constrained the government’s ability to implement reforms comprehensively. The Bhutto administration’s efforts, though imperfect, marked a significant departure from the inertia of the past. For the first time, Pakistan’s bureaucracy was compelled to confront changes of lasting consequence. Yet, the entrenched culture of privilege within the civil service and the lack of continuity in governance limited the impact of these reforms.

One area requiring urgent attention today is the representation of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in Pakistan’s civil services. With a population of over 1.8 million and a literacy rate nearing 60%, GB has made significant educational strides. However, its quota in the Central Superior Services (CSS) was reduced to 1% in 2020, down from the combined GB-FATA quota of 4%, a move that starkly contrasts with the region’s growing population and administrative needs. Increasing GB’s CSS representation is critical not only for equitable governance but also for national progress, given the region’s strategic importance as home to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other key infrastructure projects. Civil servants from GB, such as former AIG KPK Ashraf Noor Shaheed and IGP Sindh Afzal Shigri, have already demonstrated the region’s potential to contribute effectively to national administration. Expanding the CSS quota would strengthen governance in GB and enhance Pakistan’s capacity to address its developmental and geopolitical priorities.

The administrative reforms initiated by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto offer enduring lessons for Pakistan. Reforming the bureaucracy is a long-term process requiring sustained political commitment, institutional continuity, and a focus on inclusivity and public service. Mechanisms such as administrative courts and ombudsman bodies are steps in the right direction but must be underpinned by a robust legal framework and a culture of accountability.

As Pakistan navigates the complexities of governance in the 21st century, the unfinished agenda of administrative reform remains a pressing priority. Building a responsive and accountable state demands a renewed commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and citizen welfare. Only by addressing the systemic inefficiencies and inequities within its bureaucracy can Pakistan unlock the full potential of its public administration and achieve meaningful national progress.

Maqsood Hussain

The writer a student at Quaid-e-Azam University, originally from Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan.