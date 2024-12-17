Putin cheers ‘landmark’ 2024, says troops have upper hand in Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hailed his army’s accelerating advance in Ukraine and praised 2024 as a “landmark” year in the course of Moscow’s military offensive on its Western-backed neighbour. Addressing top military generals in an end-of-year meeting, the Kremlin leader struck a defiant and optimistic tone, claiming his troops had the upper hand across the entire front line. He also hit out at what he called a Western “hybrid war” and its attempts to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Moscow. The comments come with Russia’s army advancing across eastern Ukraine at their fastest pace since the first weeks of the offensive.

Both Moscow and Kyiv are seeking to improve their position on the battlefield before US President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January.

The Republican has repeatedly said he could strike a ceasefire in hours, without presenting a plan, and speculation about peace talks is mounting. Whereas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday his troops had the upper hand across the entire front line in Ukraine and were accelerating their advance. “Russian troops are firmly holding the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact,” Putin told his military generals in a televised meeting.

He said Russia’s army had seized 189 Ukrainian settlements this year and called 2024 a “landmark year in the achievement of the goals of the special military operation,” using Moscow’s official language for its campaign.

Speaking after Putin at the same meeting, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said Russia’s troops had seized almost 4,500 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory this year and were now gaining around 30 square kilometres a day.

He said Ukraine controlled less than one percent of the eastern Lugansk region, and around 25-30 percent of the Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russia claimed in 2022 to annex all four, despite not having full control over any of them. Its troops have been advancing across the Donetsk region throughout the year, claiming on Monday to have captured another small village there.

Russia says captured another east Ukraine village

Russia’s army said Monday it had captured another village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, where its troops were steadily advancing.

The defence ministry said in a statement that its forces had “liberated” the village of Yelyzavetivka, around 10 kilometres (six miles) south of Kurakhove, a resource-rich town Russian troops were also trying to seize.

With more manpower and weapons, Russia’s army has been grinding through the eastern Donetsk region in 2024.

Over the last two months, Russia has been advancing at its fastest pace since the start of the military offensive, as Moscow seeks to improve its position on the battlefield ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump coming to power in January.

Russia has also claimed in recent weeks to have advanced in its western Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a surprise offensive in the summer.

Ukraine said Monday its troops had killed or wounded at least 30 North Korean soldiers who had been deployed by Russia to fight in Kursk.

“On December 14 and 15, army units from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) suffered significant losses near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, Martynovka in the Kursk region of Russia -- at least 30 soldiers were killed and wounded,” Ukraine’s military intelligence said.

Ukrainian and Western intelligence agencies say Pyonyang has sent around 10,000 troops to fight alongside Russia’s army in the region.

Asked about casualties among North Korean troops, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday declined to comment.