Rashid Malik pays tribute to Kh Iftikhar

LAHORE - Pakistan’s former Davis Cup captain and top-ranked ITF senior player Rashid Malik has paid a glowing tribute to tennis legend late Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad, hailing him as the true icon of Pakistan and the subcontinent. Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) emphasised Khawaja’s unparalleled contribution to tennis, not just through his own achievements but through the legacy of players he inspired, including Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (grandson), Nousheen Ehtesham (daughter), Ushna Suhail (granddaughter), Tayyab Iftikhar (son), Samir Iftikhar (grandson), Faizan Khurram (grandson), and Shiza Hassan (granddaughter). Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad remains a towering figure in South Asian tennis, holding the distinction of being the only player to achieve the No. 1 ranking in both India and Pakistan. A recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian honors, the Pride of Performance (1960) and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, his legacy continues to inspire generations of tennis players. Malik expressed his admiration for Aisam’s initiative to celebrate Khawaja Iftikhar’s contributions through a special event. “This is a momentous occasion to honor a legend whose contributions shaped Pakistan’s tennis history. Such events should be celebrated to ensure that Khawaja Sahib’s legacy is remembered for generations to come,” he remarked. Despite undergoing treatment for a groin injury, Malik has confirmed his participation in the memorial event, underscoring his respect for the former champion. “This is a matter of great pride and respect for me. I wish all the players participating in this event success and encourage them to carry forward the spirit of tennis excellence that Khawaja Iftikhar embodied,” he added.

Malik also extended his best wishes to Khawaja Iftikhar’s family and pledged his support from Punjab’s tennis community to further promote and celebrate the rich heritage of the sport in Pakistan.