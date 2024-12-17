Rupee sheds 6 paisas

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.17 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.11. However, according to the FAP, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.70 and Rs279.20 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs1.22 to close at Rs292.28 against the last day’s closing of Rs291.06, according to SBP. The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of 20 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.44 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs351.24.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.02, respectively.