Sh Rashid not optimistic about govt-PTI talks

Rawalpindi - Hailing the reports that talks between the government and the PTI were on the cards, former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, however, said on Monday that nothing would come out of the exercise.

Speaking to the media outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, he said negotiations between rival groups are not a bad idea at all. “Parties always come to the negotiating table after wars.”

However, he cautioned, if the government’s dialogue with the PTI remained fruitless, the conflict between the two sides would intensify.

Condemning the incident that took place on November 26, Rasheed said that whatever happened on November 26 could not be described in words.

He said he had a detailed meeting with the former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. “However, I decided not to go into details of the discussion we had,” he said, and added the former prime minister had said to him that he still considered him his friend.

“And I know nobody else in the PTI, except the party founder,” he said. The AML chief said he had prophesied that there would be instability in the country until December 30.

“I have recently returned from Saudi Arabia. Whosoever I met there prayed for Pakistan.”