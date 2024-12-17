Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Shireen Mazari, 8 others indicted in GHQ attack case

Mudassir Raja
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Monday indicted Shireen Mazari, former Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI ) and ex-federal minister for Human Right, in the case of attacks on military’s general headquarters (GHQ) on May 9, 2023. Mazari along with eight other accused was indicted by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah during the hearing of the case in Adiala Jail. Among others who were indicted included Raja Rashid Khafeez, Khadim Hussain, Zakarullah, Azimullah Khan, Major Tahir Sadiq, Mehr Mohammad Javed, and Chaudhry Asif. Meanwhile, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former foreign minister, Col (Retd) Ajmal Sabir, former PTI MNA, and Sikandar Zeb refused to accept and sign the charge-sheet against them in the GHQ attack case. The PTI leader maintained that the court needed to first dispose of their applications challenging the allegations levelled in charge-sheets against them. The court deferred their indictment till next date of hearing.

Mudassir Raja

