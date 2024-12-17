Sindh Governor, CM pay tributes to martyrs of APS

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of APS tragedy. They said that December 16 was remembered as a black day in the history of the country. They also saluted to the parents of APS martyrs. Sharjeel pays homage to APS martyrs

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while paying homage to the martyrs of the APS tragedy, has said that December 16 is a black day in the history of Pakistan, which can never be forgotten. December 16, 2014, is etched in our hearts as a day of unimaginable sorrow. In his message on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the APS Peshawar tragedy, he said that the courage of the parents, teachers, and students affected by the APS tragedy inspires us to fight against oppression.

He said our resolve to eradicate terrorism and extremism, as a nation, was ironclad. Through sacrifice, reforms, and steps such as the National Action Plan, we have shown progress in fighting terrorism. “We have to keep striving tirelessly for a peaceful and secure future of our children and future generations”, he added.

10th anniversary of Martyrs of APS tragedy observed at GCU Hyderabad

Like other parts of the country 10th anniversary of Martyrs of APS tragedy observed at Government College University Hyderabad on Monday. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Tayyaba, teachers, students and non-teaching staff paid rich tributes to the martyrs and lit lamps. A prayer ceremony was organized in front of the historic Assembly Hall to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar tragedy. Addressing the ceremony,VC Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said that sacrifices of the APS martyrs forever guide our nation resolve. She said that from Khunjerab to Gwadar, the entire nation pays homage to them and expresses its resolve that it will never bow down before any enemy, open or hidden and through knowledge, action and unity we will develop the country and defeat the enemies. VC said that APS tragedy is a cowardly act of the enemy, adding, we will make ourselves stronger and stronger through unity, agreement, love and brotherhood.