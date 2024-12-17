Special boy rescued

LAHORE - A 10-year-old mentally challenged child jumped into a canal on Monday, but was rescued by patrolling police after taking timely action. According to a spokesperson, Bilal, a resident of Nishat Colony, went out a day ago in the absence of his family and went missing. The child jumped into the canal from a bridge near Jail Road. On hearing the noise of the citizens nearby, Shadman Patrolling Police reached the spot and rescued the boy after taking timely action.

The child was taken out of the canal and handed over to his parents.