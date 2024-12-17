TDAP focuses on improving agro and food exports to Malaysia

KARACHI - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), under the Ministry of Commerce, hosted a high-level meeting with a nine-member Malaysian delegation led by Dato Syed Abu Hassan, as part of efforts to enhance bilateral trade in agro and food products. The meeting, chaired by Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive, TDAP, and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP, focused on strengthening trade ties, particularly in the export of rice, meat, fruits, vegetables, and fisheries to Malaysia.

Dato Syed Abu Hassan highlighted the Malaysian government’s commitment, under the directive of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to increase imports of agro and food products from Pakistan. He emphasized that this initiative is part of Malaysia’s Special National Action Council to ensure subsidized food supplies for its population, including the procurement of 100,000 metric tons of rice under the “Madani Rice” scheme.

During the meeting, TDAP assured the Malaysian delegation of its full support in facilitating business-to-business (B2B) engagements with leading Pakistani exporters. Secretary TDAP emphasized that Pakistan has a robust capacity to meet Malaysia’s growing demand for high-quality agro products, particularly rice, halal meat, seafood, and fresh produce. Rice Exports: Pakistan’s rice exports to Malaysia surged to $339 million in 2023-24, reflecting growing demand and Pakistan’s ability to supply premium varieties such as basmati and white rice. The Malaysian side expressed interest in expanding imports to address domestic needs.

Halal Meat and Fisheries: Discussions explored increasing the share of Pakistan’s halal beef and seafood in Malaysia’s market. TDAP assured efforts to meet Malaysia’s stringent quality standards to ensure sustained exports in these sectors. Fresh Produce: Malaysia’s demand for potatoes, onions, and tropical fruits such as mangoes and kinnows was highlighted as a key growth area for Pakistan’s agro exports. Trade Facilitation: The meeting underscored the importance of leveraging the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) to reduce tariffs and improve market access for Pakistani products.

Zubair Motiwala reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to boosting Pakistan’s agro-export potential, stating, “Malaysia remains a key trading partner in Southeast Asia. We will work closely with stakeholders, including exporters and regulatory authorities, to ensure compliance with Malaysian standards and maximize export opportunities.” Dato expressed confidence in Pakistan’s agricultural potential and appreciated the efforts of TDAP and the Ministry of Commerce in fostering trade relations. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation through enhanced trade delegations, capacity-building initiatives, and market intelligence sharing. The meeting concluded with a shared vision to not only increase bilateral trade but also explore avenues for long-term economic collaboration in the agro-food sector.