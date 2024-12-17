Today is last day for submission of Hajj applications

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs Monday announced to stop receiving Hajj applications and today will be last date for submission of Hajj applications in banks. In a statement, Ministry of Religious Affairs has said that all applications received by tomorrow will be considered successful on a first-come, first-served basis. The ministry has also given instructions to deposit the second installment of Hajj dues from 19th to 27th of this month in designated banks. It has directed pilgrims to download mobile app “Pak Hajj” on their smart phones for new announcements so that they can get immediate guidance and information. On the other hand, instructions have been issued to designated banks to upload all received applications on ministry’s online portal by today otherwise ministry will not be responsible for incomplete applications. Ministry of Religious Affairs has said that after payment of second installment, the applications can be announced for limited days on available vacant seats.