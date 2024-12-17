Top South Korean court begins Yoon impeachment trial

SEOUL - South Korea’s constitutional court kicked off proceedings on Monday over the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been suspended from office over his failed bid to impose martial law. Yoon was removed by South Korea’s parliament on Saturday over his short-lived attempt to suspend civilian rule, which plunged the country into its worst political turmoil in years.

The Constitutional Court has around six months to determine whether to uphold the impeachment.

Fresh elections must be held within two months if he is removed. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is serving as interim leader in Yoon’s stead.

The court formally began proceedings at 10 am (GMT 0100) on Monday, a spokesman told AFP.

A separate investigation into Yoon and his inner circle over the December 3 martial law declaration has rumbled on as the turmoil deepened.

Yoon remains under a travel ban while the probe is underway.

The prosecution said in a news release on Sunday they had summoned Yoon for questioning over the insurrection and abuse of power allegations “but he refused to comply”.

They said they would issue a “second summons”, with Yonhap news agency reporting that could come on Monday.