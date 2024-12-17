Tourists in Fiji ill after suspected pina-colada poisoning

SUVA - Seven foreigners in Fiji were sent to hospital for suspected poisoning after drinking pina coladas at a five-star resort’s bar, local authorities said. Five are tourists, with one from the US and the rest from Australia, aged between 18 and 56. Two others are foreigners living in Fiji, according to local media reports citing the health ministry. Some were previously reported to be seriously ill, but local officials said on Monday that their symptoms have since improved and some were set to be discharged. The incident comes weeks after the deaths of six tourists in the South East Asian nation of Laos because of suspected methanol poisoning. Fiji tourism chief Brent Hill told RNZ they were keenly aware of the Laos incident, but added that the case in Fiji was “a long way from that”. Shortly after drinking the rum cocktail at the Warwick Fiji resort on the Coral Coast, the seven guests displayed nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms.

They were initially taken to Sigatoka Hospital, and later transferred to Lautoka Hospital, according to the Fiji Times.

Fiji’s tourism minister Viliame Gavok has stressed that this was an “extremely isolated incident” and that the resort claimed “they have not engaged in practices such as substituting ingredients or altering the quality of drinks served to guests”.

Initial investigations are under way and no further cases have been reported, authorities said.

Sydney resident David Sandoe told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that his daughter Tanya and granddaughter Georgia were among those affected. But he added they were returning home and doing “very well” considering what happened. “It’s very difficult to take a call at 11 at night... and your daughter says that they have been poisoned and they’re in hospital,” Mr Sandoe said, adding that Georgia had suffered a seizure. The ABC had previously reported a 56-year-old Australian woman was under medical surveillance in hospital and a 19-year-old Australian woman had suffered “serious medical episodes”.