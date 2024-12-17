Training course on ‘Climate smart agricultural practices’ ends

Peshawar - National training course on “Climate Smart Agricultural Practices for Bridging Yield Gap of Major Crops Using Nuclear Science and Technology” successfully concluded.

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), successfully conducted a week-long National Training Course on “The Role of Nuclear Science and Technology in Enhancing Crop Productivity through Climate-Smart Agricultural Practices” from December 9 to 13, 2024, at the Nuclear Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA), Peshawar.

The training aimed to equip participants with the latest agricultural technologies and practical applications of nuclear science to address climate change challenges and enhance crop productivity.

Dr Gul Sanat Shah, Director of NIFA, warmly welcomed distinguished guests, technical experts, and participants. He elaborated on NIFA’s contributions to the agriculture and food sectors, emphasizing its pivotal role in leveraging modern techniques to enhance Pakistan’s agricultural capacity and promote sustainable farming practices.

Dr Zahid Mukhtar, Director General of Agriculture and Biotechnology, highlighted PAEC’s agricultural centers, including NIAB, NIBGE, NIA, and NIFA, and praised their contributions to introducing climate-resilient and high-yield crop varieties. He commended the relentless efforts of PAEC scientists in driving agricultural advancements and fostering economic growth.

Dr Amir Raza, the course coordinator, underlined the importance of climate-smart agricultural practices and their role in establishing sustainable farming systems. He stressed that the practical application of nuclear science could effectively address climate-induced challenges, marking a significant step toward Pakistan’s agricultural progress.

Dr Mohammad Zaman, a technical expert from the IAEA and the course designer, highlighted the technical content and expected outcomes of the program. He emphasized the significance of integrating nuclear and isotopic techniques with traditional methods to improve soil fertility and crop yields. He also stressed that combining modern science with conventional agriculture could effectively address climate-induced challenges.

Dr Masood Iqbal, Member of Science at PAEC, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He congratulated the participants and expressed hope that the course would strengthen collaboration between PAEC scientists and IAEA experts to enhance crop productivity sustainably. He acknowledged the contributions of PAEC’s agricultural centres and reiterated PAEC’s commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges through innovative science and technology. In his concluding remarks, Dr. Iqbal lauded the efforts of Dr. Mohammad Zaman and the NIFA team for organizing the event successfully. He noted that the course marked a milestone in introducing cutting-edge agricultural techniques to Pakistan and ensuring their practical implementation.

The training programme included 20 lectures and virtual sessions delivered by prominent experts from IAEA (Austria), New Zealand, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Djibouti. Topics covered ranged from climate change and climate-smart agriculture to advanced technologies such as spectroscopy, atomic absorption, cosmic ray neutron sensors, and near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS). Twenty-five scientists representing Agriculture Research & Development (R&D), Agriculture Extension, and universities from across the country participated.

Participants praised the training program, recognizing its significance in combating the impacts of climate change and improving Pakistan’s agricultural productivity. They emphasized that initiatives like these are vital for the nation’s progress, as they leverage modern science and nuclear technology to lay the foundation for a brighter future in agriculture.

This training course demonstrated PAEC’s commitment to harnessing modern science and technology for agricultural development and effectively addressing climate challenges.