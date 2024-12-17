Travesties Uncounted

Distracted by the Israeli ceasefire with Hezbollah, the launch of the offensive in Syria, the capitulation of Bashar al-Assad, and the rebranding of ISIS and al-Qaeda into the new Syrian government, as well as the rising escalations in Ukraine, the world seems to have forgotten that the Gaza genocide continues unabated. Israel now operates with the complete silence of the international community, effectively shifting the news cycle away from an active genocide to the machinations and PR exercises unfolding in Syria. Reports of atrocities emerge daily: schools bombed, hospitals burned, toddlers shot in the legs by snipers, and vital food supplies destroyed.

The depth of human depravity is displayed relentlessly, yet the global response remains one of apathy, ignoring a genocide live-streamed in plain sight. A stark symbol of this stage in the genocide is the recent death of Khaled Nabhan in an airstrike on the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza. Nabhan, a Palestinian grandfather whose grief for his three-year-old granddaughter—whom he called “the soul of my soul”—touched millions worldwide, has now himself been deliberately targeted and killed by Israel. Still, no consequences follow.

No atrocity appears to cross a threshold too far. No murder is deemed too heinous. The West, led by the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, continues to support and facilitate this genocide without hesitation. Yet, just as the world mourned the soul of my soul, it will remember the crimes committed and the silence that enabled them.