UBL unveils Visa Premium Plus Debit Card

KARACHI - UBL (United Bank Limited) has announced the launch of its Visa Premium Plus Debit Card, a pioneering financial product designed to cater to the evolving needs of eco-conscious customers while supporting the bank’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. The UBL Visa Premium Plus Debit Card is the first of its kind in Pakistan, made from recycled PVC, marking a significant step in UBL’s effort to push for environmental responsibility within the financial sector.

The UBL Visa Premium Plus Debit Card is a gold-tier offering, designed for high-net-worth individuals and those seeking enhanced financial flexibility. It offers higher daily spending and withdrawal limits allowing customers to make larger transactions with ease and security. Furthermore, the Card provides access to exclusive discounts across various categories through prestigious partnerships with top-tier brands. With this launch, UBL continues its vision to offer innovative and sustainable banking solutions that not only serve the financial needs of customers but also align with global sustainability goals.

UBL is excited to partner with Visa to launch this innovative product, which promotes eco-friendly financial solutions in emerging markets such as Pakistan, where environmental risks are significant. The launch event for the UBL Visa Premium Plus Debit Card saw participation from Ijaz Farooq, Deputy CEO, UBL, Ms Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant & Pakistan at Visa, Umar Khan, Country Manager, Pakistan & Afghanistan, Visa, Muhammad Anas, Head of Consumer Banking, UBL and other senior executives from respective organizations. These key leaders spoke about the importance of innovation in financial products and services that align with both customer expectations and sustainability goals. Their remarks highlighted UBL’s position as a forward-thinking institution that integrates environmental concerns into the heart of its business strategy.