UK govt has no objection to CPEC: Jane Marriot

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot has for the first time made it clear that the British government has no objection to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). However, she said there should be transparency in the CPEC projects and its dividends should reach a large number of Pakistani people.

Delivering a lecture on “Pakistan-UK relations in New Era” organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute here yesterday, Ambassador Jane Marriot said that although the UK has no plan to be part of CPEC, however, the UK fully supports this project.

On a question, she said the British government policy is different from American policy as Britain has its independent foreign policy.

“The secret policy of the British government is that Britain wants Pakistan to be a stable and successful country”, the Ambassador said.

It is for the first time since the commencement of the CPEC project ten years ago that the UK has openly and officially supported the CPEC.

The comments of the British High Commission came at a time when Pakistan and China are holding high-level meetings, consultations, and reviews on the second phase of CPEC in Beijing. The British High Commissioner in her speech said that the British government would like to extend full cooperation to Pakistan in exploiting its full potential for the socioeconomic uplift of its people.

When asked why Britain is engaged in diplomacy in Pakistan to get founder Chairman PTI out of jail, she skipped the question, however, she said Britain is interested in seeing accountability, transparency, and inclusive democracy.

She said the British government has helped Punjab and KP governments so that they could deliver to the masses.

The British High Commissioner said that a strong Pakistan with a strong economy would be in the interest of everyone. However, she expressed concern that due to the low internet speed in Pakistan, many IT companies are gradually moving out of Pakistan which should be stopped.