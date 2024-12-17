Violent protests will not be allowed as economy showing positive signs: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday made it clear that government is making all out efforts to improve the law and order situation in the country including improvement in internal security and the fight against terrorism.

While chairing a high-level meeting on internal security and law and order at the Prime Minister’s office on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorism, militancy, cross border infiltration of militants from across the border with Afghanistan would be crushed with iron hands. The participants of the meeting remembered the Shaheeds of APS Peshawar 2014 and paid them rich tributes.

The PM said security forces are engaged in intelligence-based operations in KP and Balochistan and terrorists are being eliminated successfully.

The meeting which was attended by cabinet members and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir reviewed comprehensively internal security and law and order situation. The meeting was briefed about the internal security situation across the country and different operations against terrorist and militant groups.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further said that an improved security situation is imperative for socio-economic development and foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction with revised security arrangements for CPEC projects and Chinese workers working in Pakistan. The prime minister however said no violent protests will be allowed at a time when the domestic economy is showing positive signals including a record decline in the inflation rate and a reduction in the markup rate by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The meeting was also informed about the better border management system and effective security vigilance on the western borders to prevent cross-border infiltration attempts by the militants.

‘D-8 Summit in Egypt’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Egypt from 18 to 20 December to participate in the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries being held in Cairo.

Preceding the Summit, Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will attend the 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers on December 18, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The theme of the 11th D-8 Summit is “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy.”

“At the Summit, the Prime Minister will underline the importance of investing in youth and SMEs for building a strong and inclusive economy; creating jobs; advancing innovation; and promoting local entrepreneurship. He will express Pakistan’s strong commitment to the ideals of D-8; underscore the importance of fostering partnerships for mutual benefit and prosperity; and promoting cooperation in agriculture, food security and tourism. He will also underline Pakistan’s incentives for youth empowerment and financial development,” it was further added.

The prime minister will also attend the Special Session of D-8 on the humanitarian crisis and reconstruction challenges in Gaza and Lebanon to deliberate on the situation resulting from Israeli aggression in the Middle East.

He would underline Pakistan’s principled position on the situation in Palestine and call for peace in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders.