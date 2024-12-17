White Helmets begin investigating mass grave found in Damascus

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, has begun investigating a mass grave discovered on Tuesday near Damascus' Baghdad Bridge neighborhood.

Documented by Anadolu, the mass grave contains trenches filled with human remains and sacks marked with prison codes, indicating that the victims likely died due to torture or in notorious prisons such as Sednaya.

Following the grim discovery, White Helmets teams began securing the site and recovering the remains, which were thought to be victims of the Assad regime's brutal torture.

The mass grave is part of the ongoing search and recovery efforts in Syria following the fall of the Baath Party regime on Dec. 8.

Ammar Selmo, a member of the Syrian Civil Defense's Executive Board, told Anadolu that they mobilized after receiving reports of human remains.

“This site is deeply disturbing, truly horrifying,” Selmo said, adding, “It reflects the state of Syria. It has turned into an organized mass grave. The bodies were buried disrespectfully, found thrown in flour sacks.”

Initial findings suggest that the remains may be those of detainees, though their identities have yet to be confirmed, Selmo noted.