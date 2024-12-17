Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Wildlife officers booked in Attock on illegal acts

Muhammad Sabrin
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ATTOCK  - Police have registered two separate FIRs against an assistant director and an inspector of the Wildlife Department in Attock under various acts. The cases were lodged at Injra police station.  

In one FIR, Waqar Ahmad, a resident of Battagram, alleged that Assistant Director Wildlife Attock Zeeshan, accompanied by unidentified individuals, seized five 12-bore shotguns from him and his friends near Tora Bera, accusing them of illegal hunting. Waqar claimed they were not involved in illegal activities and were carrying the guns for personal safety.  

In another FIR, Aurangzeb, Reader Area Magistrate Jand, accused Inspector Wildlife Muhammad Yaseen of unlawfully keeping the confiscated firearms in his possession for an extended period.  

Responding to the allegations, Assistant Director Zeeshan refuted the claims, stating the FIRs were baseless. He explained that he and his team had prevented judicial officers from engaging in illegal hunting in Tora Bera, leading to the FIRs being filed in retaliation. He added that authorities were informed, resulting in three judicial officers being made OSD and an inquiry being initiated.

Muhammad Sabrin

