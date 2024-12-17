Woman electrocuted

FAISALABAD - A woman was electrocuted while her two daughters suffered burn injuries on the Sheikhupura Road here on Monday. According to Rescue 1122, Sidra (38), a mother of two and resident of Quaid Azam Park, Sheikhupura Road, was putting clothes to dry on the rooftop when they touched an electric pole. As a result, she suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. Her daughters, Noor Fatima, 8, and Hina, 3, were injured as a fire erupted in the house after the incident. The girls were shifted to Allied Hospital.