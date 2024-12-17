Youth Empowerment

Youth play a key role in shaping a country’s future, yet in Pakistan, societal challenges hinder their potential. Many young people fall prey to addictions like smoking, gutka, sheesha, and other harmful habits, wasting time and jeopardising their health. These vices contribute to severe diseases such as cancer, heart and kidney failure, and skin ailments.

The government must address these issues by organising youth sports festivals to energise and promote healthier lifestyles. Providing interest-free loans can help young people start businesses, become leaders, and contribute positively to society. Unemployment, a major cause of rising suicide rates, also needs immediate attention. The state must create more jobs to ensure degree holders like doctors and engineers can serve the nation and lead fulfilling lives.

ENGR. AHMED NAWAZ ABRO,

Larkana City.