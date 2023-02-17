Share:

Islamabad - The suspects of F-9 Park rape case were killed by police on Thursday morning in an alleged encounter at D-12 area, informed sources. The killing of two suspects – identified as Iqbal Khan and Nawab Khan – triggered a chorus of praise for what many saw as speedy justice but also raised concerns over extra-judicial executions.

A police spokesman shared with media that the two accused were not only wanted by police for their involvement in a case of assaulting a girl sexually on gunpoint in F-9 Park, the limits of Police station Margalla, but also two other cases of dacoity, murder and attempted murder.

According to sources, the incident took place in morning at D-12 sector of Islamabad when a police team tried to arrest the two accused at a police picket. However, the culprits opened indiscriminate firing on cops who remained unhurt. The police also retaliated and shot dead the two suspects of rape case. A heavy contingent of police including DIG Operations Islamabad syed shehzad Nadim bukhari and acting ssP Operations syed mustafa Tanveer rushed to the scene.

The investigators also collected evidences from the scene and moved the bodies to hospital for autopsy. Police also seized motorcycle and weapons. “The accused were involved in raping a girl on F-9 Park a few days ago on gunpoint and fled from the scene. They tried to escape when police tried to arrest them. They fired at cops and were killed in retaliation,” said a senior police officer. He said that earlier police had identified the accused through safe City Project cameras and had beefed up security in the area of Police station margalla and suburbs to arrest them.

He said that two cases were also registered against the accused under sections 302/324 and 392 of PPC with police stations Taxila and shalimar and they were wanted by the police. meanwhile, acting ssP Operations Islamabad syed mustafa Tanveer tweeted, “Culprits behind F-9 park rape case were traced through the help of CCTV cameras & safe city, during checking they attacked one of the check post to escape, during the exchange of fire, they got killed.”

IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the efforts of cops of Islamabad police for tackling the hard-core criminals bravely. He said that the criminals can’t be saved from reach of police no matter how clever and powerful they are. He said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of public as well as to maintain law and order in capital.