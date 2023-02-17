Share:

FAISALABAD - Special Judge Central FIA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has awarded 30 years imprisonment to FESCO employee involved in a corrup­tion case. According to the pros­ecution, FIA team arrested FES­CO employee Muhammad Saeed on corruption charges due to his involvement in misappropriat­ing and embezzling bonus mon­ey of other employees of the company during his posting at Pir Mehal in 2014. After observ­ing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded 30 years imprisonment to accused Muhammad Saeed. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.6.5 million, otherwise, he would have to undergo an addi­tion term if he failed to pay fine