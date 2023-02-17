Share:

LAHORE - Usman Club in boys while Bahria Karsaz (A), Bahria Node, Droputs Club and Falcon Club reached the semifinals in girls in the 6th Commissioner Karachi Cup girls and boys basketball tournament at Abdul Nasir Courts, Arambagh.

The competitions were inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Karachi Dadul Zahrani in the presence of Ghulam Muhammad Khan, AC Peeral Chandio and others. In the boys event, Usman Club beat Karachi Colts by 55-43 points.

From winning club, Mubariz Ahmed scored 19 points, Usman Khawaja 14 and Hamza Khawaja 10 points, while for losing club, M Usman Khan scored 15 points, Saleem Zaki 11 and Salim Khan 10 points. In the first quarterfinal of the girls competitions, Bahria Karsaz (A) beat Beaconhouse PECHS 18-13, in the second quarterfinal, Bahria Naude beat KMA College 19-14, in the third quarterfinal, DROPUTS Club beat Indus Academy 24-20 and Falcon Club beat Indus Academy (B) 23-21 in the fourth quarterfinal to advance to the semifinals. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday.