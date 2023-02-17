Share:

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan escalated his very public spat with Retired COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday. By writing a letter to President Alvi to conduct an inquiry on reports that the former COAS was recording their conversations, the PTI chairman has once again used the former COAS as a convenient outlet to further his own narrative and find someone to blame for the ouster of his government and other failings.

Lest we forget, Imran Khan’s 2018 government was made on the back of the covert and overt support provided to him by General Bajwa; this has been admitted on numerous occasions by both sides. From the very public displays of ‘same-page’ politics, the complete degradation of the relationship indicates that the PTI Chairman will take up any narrative as long as it provides him support from his voter base.

This is a very dangerous strategy considering that the about-turns have only become more frequent and extreme. We saw the damage wrought on our foreign relations with the US due to Imran Khan’s unfounded accusations, and it now looks like the PTI chairman is looking to roll back some of what was said by making the former COAS the scapegoat for everything.

For anyone other than his more ardent supporters, this move is really transparent. The only benefit Imran Khan is seeking from this consistent blame game is to find a villain against his own self-created image of the saviour that the country needs.

Instead of airing its dirty laundry in public, PTI should pursue a more productive political path. The PDM government is not doing well on the economic front, and there is much to be gained if its opponents can highlight this effectively. The path that Imran Khan is currently on will not help him either, because once more facts about his own interactions with the former COAS are revealed, he will also damage his own reputation in the process. It is time to move away from this polarisation and focus on what really matters; the many serious issues plaguing Pakistan at this moment.