LAHORE - Putting an end to the tales of his differences with the party leadership, senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thurs­day had a meeting with party’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Lahore to reassure his loyalty to the top leadership.

Shahid Khaqan had resigned as senior vice-president of the PML-N last month after eleva­tion of Maryam Nawaz to the same position apparently made without taking him into confi­dence. Although Khaqan had been reiterating in his state­ments that he had resigned to give space to Maryam Nawaz to reorganize the party, there has been no end to specula­tions that he was annoyed with the top party leadership over the decision. Maryam Nawaz has also been saying that she would herself go and meet Sha­hid Khaqan to allay his reser­vations and continue to seek guidance from him on how to run the party. Contrary to Mary­am Nawaz’s assertions that she would herself go and meet the estranged party leader, Mr Ab­basi came to Lahore to meet her.

According to sources privy to the meeting, the conversation between the two went well as Shahid Khaqan assured Maryam Nawaz that he had dedicated his life to the PML-N and there was no question of his leaving the party or Mian Nawaz Sharif. “I have dedicated everything to the PML-N; Nawaz Sharif is my leader and I love him. That’s why I am in the PML-N. Shehbaz Shar­if’s guidance has always been with me”, Khaqan told Maryam Nawaz, according to sources.

Maryam Nawaz reportedly told Khaqan that she was his sis­ter and wanted to play an impor­tant role in the development of the party and the country under his guidance. “The party is not mine alone. Under the leader­ship of Nawaz Sharif, everyone will work together for the party. Leaders like you are the pride of the party and your eternal sacri­fices cannot be forgotten”, Mary­am Nawaz told Mr Abbasi.