ISLAMABAD - Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, on behalf of government of Pakistan, conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon General Fan Jianjun, Director General Bureau of Military Equipment Technical Cooperation (BOMETEC) People’s Republic of China.
According to the PAF officials, General Fan Jianjun paid a visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday. The award was conferred in recognition of his wholehearted efforts in enhancing bilateral military relations and the pivotal role played by General Fan in PAF’s capability enhancement thus ensuring regional balance of power.
The visiting dignitary called on the Air chief in his office. During the meeting, several key areas of mutual interest along with regional developments were discussed. Chief of the air staff shared broad contours of his vision and PAF’s modernisation drive to further augment current operational capability necessitated in contemporary warfare especially in artificial intelligence, cyber and space domains. He also briefed the visiting dignitary about various ongoing projects for PAF’s operational construct in line with the emerging trends.
The Air chief said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, defence relationship and time-tested friendship with China which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”. The Air chief also lauded the cooperation offered by China as Pakistan’s strategic partner in the realisation of an independent technology-driven PAF and its innovative plans.
General Fan Jianjun thanked the PAF chief and the government of Pakistan on being awarded with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and hoped that cooperation between the air forces of both the countries will continue to expand in future. The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of PAF personnel and the