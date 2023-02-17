Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, on behalf of government of Pakistan, conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Gen­eral Fan Jianjun, Director General Bureau of Military Equipment Tech­nical Cooperation (BOMETEC) Peo­ple’s Republic of China.

According to the PAF officials, Gener­al Fan Jianjun paid a visit to Air Head­quarters, Islamabad on Thursday. The award was conferred in recognition of his wholehearted efforts in enhanc­ing bilateral military relations and the pivotal role played by General Fan in PAF’s capability enhancement thus en­suring regional balance of power.

The visiting dignitary called on the Air chief in his office. During the meeting, several key areas of mutu­al interest along with regional devel­opments were discussed. Chief of the air staff shared broad contours of his vision and PAF’s modernisation drive to further augment current opera­tional capability necessitated in con­temporary warfare especially in ar­tificial intelligence, cyber and space domains. He also briefed the visiting dignitary about various ongoing proj­ects for PAF’s operational construct in line with the emerging trends.

The Air chief said, “Pakistan val­ues its strong diplomatic, economic, defence relationship and time-test­ed friendship with China which are based on convergence on all import­ant issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”. The Air chief also lauded the cooperation offered by China as Pakistan’s strategic part­ner in the realisation of an indepen­dent technology-driven PAF and its innovative plans.

General Fan Jianjun thanked the PAF chief and the government of Pa­kistan on being awarded with Hi­lal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and hoped that cooperation between the air forces of both the countries will con­tinue to expand in future. The vis­iting dignitary praised the profes­sionalism of PAF personnel and the