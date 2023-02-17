Share:

The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday foiled a heroin smuggling attempt at Islamabad international airport.

According to ASF officials, the heroin was recovered from a passenger willing to travel to Muscat from Islamabad airport when he was to board the airline flight.

The passenger was checked upon his suspicious movement, when he went through thorough scan, 820g heroin was found in his shoes properly stitched on the down side.

After foiling the smuggling bid and recovering heroin the passenger was handed over to Anti narcotics force (ANF) for further investigation.

Earlier, the Airport Security Force (ASF) thwarted a money-laundering bid from Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport and arrested the suspect.

The suspect – identified as Izharul Haq – was to board a Dubai-bound flight. The airport security seized 179,100 Saudi riyals, 6,185 UAE dirhams, and 1,546 US dollars from the suspect’s possession.

An ASF spokesperson had said that the passenger Izharul Haq hid the foreign currency in his travelling bag. The recovered foreign currency is worth Rs16 million in the local currency, the spokesperson added.