LAHORE-Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution, BankIslami has signed an MoU to join forces with Karachi Kings, as they become platinum sponsors to the franchise, marking their presence in the most anticipated cricketing event of the year, Pakistan Super League season 8.

The MoU was signed by Bilal Fiaz, Group Head of Consumer Banking, and Wasim Akram, President, Karachi Kings. Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO BankIslami, captain of the team, Imad Wasim, senior management from BankIslami, along with dignitaries from the sporting, corporate, and media spheres in Pakistan were also present on the occasion. Speaking at the occasion, Group Head of Consumer Banking, Bilal Fiaz, shared, “At BankIslami, we have always believed in supporting initiatives that bring communities together and promote healthy competition. We are proud to announce our partnership with Karachi Kings as their platinum sponsors for the 8th season of the PSL. We look forward to supporting the team in their endeavors and helping to bring the excitement of the game to fans across the country. Here’s to a bright future, filled with exciting and unforgettable matches as we begin our journey for this year’s PSL because whoever is the winner of the tournament, in the end, JeetayGa Pakistan.” BankIslami has always been at the forefront when it comes to elevating the sports landscape in Pakistan, just as they have elevated their financial services to meet the needs of their customers.