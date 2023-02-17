Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan on Thursday said that mandate of the caretaker government is clearly stated in the Election Act and this government will remain strictly committed to its constitutional and legal responsibilities and will fulfil these responsibilities efficiently.

Presiding over the first meeting of the caretaker provincial cabinet, he said that peaceful and transparent conduct of the general elections is the utmost responsibility and the first priority of the caretaker provincial government and for this purpose, every effort is being made to improve law and order in the province.

Apart from the caretaker cabinet members, the KP Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of the relevant departments participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Chief Minister said that in view of the financial difficulties faced by the province, the government will strictly follow the policy of austerity and judicious use of available resources will be ensured.

Azam Khan said that the month of Ramazan is near and the provincial government will try its best to provide all possible relief to the people in this blessed month. For this purpose, besides establishing Sasta Bazaars, measures may be taken to control the prices of food items.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure fair distribution of government flour across the province and to take measures to ensure the availability of wheat stocks in the province during Ramazan.

The cabinet decided to deduct one-day salary from the employees of grade 17 and above, including the employees of the autonomous institutions and the cabinet members for the relief of the earthquake victims of Syria and Turkiye. The cabinet also decided to send 20,000 quilts to the earthquake victims.

The Finance Department was directed to release Rs50 million for the purpose. The cabinet further decided that medical and rescue teams will also be sent to Turkiye, if required. The caretaker provincial cabinet also approved provision of 6 kanals of government land to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at cost for setting up an Intelligence Bureau office in Upper Chitral district.

The cabinet approved the expost fecto sanction to the notification of Task Force for Diamer Bhasha Dam Project with special powers to appoint members of various security agencies including Pakistan Army and other institutions for the protection of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project and the local and foreign workers working on it. Its purpose is to bring various forces under one command.

The cabinet also confirmed the board’s decision to hand over the charge of CEO of KP Board of Investment and Trade to Secretary Industries. The Cabinet approved allotment/ transfer of 37 kanals and two marlas land for crematoriums of Hindu/Sikh communities in Peshawar and Nowshera districts and 6 kanals and 5 marlas of government land for Christian graveyards in Kohat district to the Auqaf Department.

The cabinet also approved nomination of Secretary Labour Department/Chairman Workers Welfare Board to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the governing body of the Workers Welfare Fund managed by the Federal Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. Earlier, the Chief Minister while congratulating the caretaker cabinet members on assuming their responsibilities said that due to some unavoidable reasons the first meeting of the cabinet was held late, but future meetings will be held regularly.