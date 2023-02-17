Share:

MULTAN - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Cattle Markets Manage­ment and Development Com­pany (PCMMDC) Abdul Latif Khan said on Thursday, the cat­tle markets across the province were being upgraded on mod­ern lines with better cleanliness and disease control system.

During a visit to the cattle market in Khanewal, the CEO said safety kits were being pro­vided to cattle traders to keep them safe from diseases, adding that a cleanliness system and suitable seating facilities were being made available. Moreover, he added, complaint cells, free veterinary services, a modern fire fighting system, sheds for animals and cattle heads and separate drinking water facilities were being put in place.

Medical camps that provide vaccination against congo fever and lumpy skin disease were also set up for cattle so that the livestock business could thrive and bring earnings to strengthen farmers financially and contrib­ute to the national economy.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Multan division, Haseeb Raziq Khaitran, gave a briefing to the CEO on administrative matters and facilities being provided by the company. Earlier, the CEO distributed safety kits among cattle traders.