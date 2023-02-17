Says if ECP gives election date, it will be going against Constitution and if we act upon one Article of the Constitution, it leads to violation of another Article.
Apex court sends matter to CJP to take suo motu notice.
ISLAMABAD - A division bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday referred the matter related to delay in the elections to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice in this regard.
A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, which heard a petition against the transfer of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO), on short notice summoned the CEC to explain reason for not holding elections.
Appearing before the bench, he submitted: “I am being prevented from exercising my powers and constitutional requirements.” “When I asked the army for security [for the elections], I was refused. When I asked the judiciary for permission, for returning officers they refused it. I asked for money for the elections, I was refused that as well.”
The bench noted in its written order that the Provincial Assembly of Punjab stood dissolved on 14.01.2023 pursuant to the advice of the Chief Minister, Punjab dated 12.01.2023. “As such, elections to the Punjab Provincial Assembly are required to be held within 90 days of the said date in terms of Article 224(2) of the Constitution. However, no progress appears to have taken place in this regard and there is a real and eminent danger of violation of a clear and unambiguous constitutional command,” added the bench.
It further said, “In view of the fact that this matter is not before us in the present list, we are not inclined to pass any order in this regard in view of the principle of law laid down by this Court in its judgment reported as Suo Motu Case No.4 of 2021: In the matter of (PLD 2022 SC 306). We are, however, of the view that the matter brought to our notice during these proceedings raises a serious question of public importance with reference to enforcement of Fundamental Rights conferred by Chapter-1 of Part-II of the Constitution. Considering the fact that unless timely steps are taken to remedy the situation, there is an eminent danger of violation of the Constitution which we are under a constitutional, legal and moral duty to defend.”
The bench maintained, “We therefore consider it a fit case to refer to the CJP to invoke the suo motu jurisdiction of this Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, who may if he considers appropriate after invoking jurisdiction under the said Article constitute a Bench to take up the matter. Let the office place this file before the CJP for appropriate orders.”
Earlier, during the hearing, Justice Ijaz inquired from the AAG Punjab why despite the apex court orders the CCPO was transferred. “What was the rush to transfer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar?” he further asked. The AAG informed Dogar was transferred with the permission of the Election Commission second time. Dogar as the Lahore CCPO was at the centre of a tussle between the federal government and the then Punjab government under Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Dogar booked PML-N leaders in cases and headed the Wazirabad JIT which was probing the attempted assassination of Imran Khan. The Centre tried recalling him, which was blocked by the Punjab government. It ultimately suspended Dogar, but he was reinstated by the top court.
Justice Ijaz then asked: “What is the role of the election commission to transfer officers?” Justice Mazahar remarked that the ECP’s role came after the announcement of the elections. The AAG said; “Due to the caretaker setup in Punjab, permission was taken from the election commissioner.” “According to the Constitution, elections are to be held within 90 days after the caretaker setup,” he added.
Justice Ijaz asked where the election is? Justice Mazahar remarked that half of the Punjab bureaucracy is transferred, adding is there any district in the Punjab where a transfer has not occurred? Justice Ijaz then asked: “Was the election commission not aware of the orders of the Supreme Court?” “The election commission is doing everything except its own job,” he remarked. The court then summoned CEC Raja “immediately”, pausing the hearing for an hour. About an hour later, the CEC appeared in the court and the hearing resumed.
Justice Ijaz observed, “The Constitution obliges to hold elections within 90 days. It is the election commission’s responsibility to hold elections. Not holding the elections within the stipulated time will be going against the Constitution. “There is no ambiguity within the Constitution about holding elections within 90 days. Holding transparent elections is only the election commission’s responsibility,” he added.
The CEC said that according to the Constitution and Election Act, 2017 either the President or the Governor has to give date for holding elections. Justice Ijaz further said, “caretaker government cannot make appointments and transfers”, adding that if it intended to make a transfer, it should “submit a request with concrete reasons”. The ECP was “obliged to issue an appropriate order after reviewing the reasons”.
To this, the CEC responded, “If the court orders, we will stop the transfer (of the CCPO). If we give the election date, it will be going against the Constitution. “If we act upon one Article of the Constitution, it leads to the violation of another Article.” he added. He further said that under
The attorney general cited a verdict being awaited from the Lahore High Court as the reason for the delay. Later, the bench deferred the hearing till today for further proceedings.