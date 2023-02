Share:

QUETTA - Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Thursday said that the annual historic Sibi Mela would be started on March 03, after changing its date. He said that the three-day annual histori­cal and cultural fair would be held from March 3 to March 5, 2023. The Commissioner said that the three-day annual Sibi Mela would be celebrated in a grand manner saying that full-proof security ar­rangements would be made during the Sibi Mela