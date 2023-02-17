Share:

FAISALABAD - Di­visional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Thursday directed that anti-dengue measures should be taken on solid basis by deploy­ing maximum anti-dengue teams in the field for sur­veillance and checking of hotspots. Reviewing the current progress of anti polio and anti dengue cam­paigns, she said that no neg­ligence would be tolerated in these drives. She said that due to change in sea­sonal temperature, there were risks of breeding of dengue larvae, so make the teams aware of the respon­sibilities and no suspicious place or point should be overlooked. She also asked the health authority to con­duct informative seminars in educational institutions. The commissioner clari­fied that the eradication of dengue breeding grounds in the current season was absolutely necessary, in which even the slightest negligence could not be tol­erated. She also reviewed goals and targets of the on­going anti-polio campaign and said that the targets should be achieved as per the micro-plan. Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said that the anti-dengue and anti polio cam­paign were being imple­mented responsibly in the district. He said that the dengue teams were being mobilized and their per­formance was being closely monitored. He said that the anti-polio campaign would continue till February 19. Therefore daily evening meetings were being ar­ranged to review the plans for next day, he added.