RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha has placed under suspension as many as 12 officers of land revenue department Chakwal on charges of corruption, incompetency, misconduct and misuse of authority, informed sources on Friday. Of 12 suspended officers of land revenue department, one was working as Naib Tehsildar, 4 as Girdawar and 7 Patwaris, they said.

The suspended officers have been identified as Naib Tehsildar Sardar Najaf Hameed, Girdawar Sarfraz Hussain, Khizar Hayyat, Mukhtar Hussain and Muhammad Ali Nika, whereas, Muhammad Safdar, Mumtaz Hussain, Abid Abbas, Asif Muhammad, Waqar Ali, Ahmed Nawaz and Mushtaq Ahmed were serving as Patwaris who had been shown the door by the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division.

The notification in this regard has also been issued by the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha, sources said.