LAHORE - The Punjab chief secretary has directed all relevant departments to step up efforts for eradication of dengue and polio and ensure implementation of the guidelines issued in this regard. He gave this directions while presiding over a meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, to review the anti-dengue and anti-polio campaigns in the province. The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of various departments and health officials attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link. The chief secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to personally oversee the anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns in their districts. He said that special attention should be paid to monitoring and surveillance in the high-risk districts of Lahore and Rawalpindi. He also sought a report from the health department regarding the districts that failed in Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) of the last anti-polio campaign. He said that continuation of joint efforts was necessary for complete elimination of dengue and polio.
Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2023
