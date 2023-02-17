Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab chief secretary has directed all rel­evant departments to step up efforts for eradica­tion of dengue and polio and ensure implemen­tation of the guidelines issued in this regard. He gave this directions while presiding over a meet­ing, held at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, to review the anti-dengue and anti-polio campaigns in the province. The ad­ditional chief secretary, administrative secretar­ies of various depart­ments and health officials attended the meeting, while all divisional com­missioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link. The chief secretary ordered the deputy commis­sioners to personally oversee the anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns in their districts. He said that special attention should be paid to monitor­ing and surveillance in the high-risk districts of Lahore and Rawalpindi. He also sought a report from the health department regarding the dis­tricts that failed in Lot Quality Assurance Sam­pling (LQAS) of the last anti-polio campaign. He said that continuation of joint efforts was neces­sary for complete elimination of dengue and polio.