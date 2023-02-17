Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar made a telephone call to Dr Nureddin Nebati, Minister for Finance and Treasury, Republic of Turkiye, and offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies on human and material losses in the deadly earthquake in Turkiye and extended allout relief support in this difficult time. He expressed the resolve of the government and its people to stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters during these testing times.

The Turkish Minister for Finance and Treasury expressed gratitude to Ishaq Dar and admired government of Pakistan for sending immediate relief aid and necessary help for the earthquake victims in the need of hour.

He further stated that in their cabinet meeting Turkish President greatly appreciated the support which Pakistan has been extending for the earthquake victims.