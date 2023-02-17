Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab caretaker government’s decision regarding the cancellation of Murree’s district status was challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab, Chief Minister Punjab and Principal Secretary Provincial Secretary Election Commission have been made respondents. Former MNA of PTI Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and former Member of Punjab Assembly Latasab Satti filed the petition through their lawyers. In the petition, the petitioners stated that during the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime, the former Punjab government had given Murree district status, for this purpose a formal notification was issued last year.

As it consists of beautiful mountain ranges, Murree and Kotli Sattian are prominent in tourism, especially during the rainy season, there is a huge rush of tourists here, they said.

They said that the caretaker government will run day to day affairs of the province till the new elections but the present caretaker government maliciously suspended the decision of the previous government and de-notified the district status of Murree and issued a new notification on February 15 to cancel the separate district status of Murree. Former MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said that the decision to grant Murree district status was taken by an elected government, in this context, a caretaker government can neither formulate any permanent policy nor change any policy and permanent decision of the previous elected government.

He said that this action of the government was completely illegal because the caretaker government has no authority to suspend this notification. He said that this decision of the government exposed the intention of the caretaker set up and what impartiality would be expected from it in coming days. Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha said that after the decision of Punjab caretaker cabinet, the provincial government withdrew the notification to declare Murree. He said that the district has now again become tehsil of Rawalpindi district. Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha said that that the government withdrew the notification and now Murree and Kotli Sattian become tehsils of Rawalpindi District with immediate effect. He said that earlier, the provincial cabinet made the decision to give Murree status of the district and now the provincial caretaker government took decision to withdraw the notification in this regard.