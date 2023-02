Share:

FAISALABAD - Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabbar An­war Chaudhry said that desilting of sewerage chan­nels in the city was in full swings. Visiting various sites here on Thursday, he reviewed desilting cam­paign in Guru Nanak Pura, Model Town A-block, Gan­ish Mills Road, Liaqat Abad No.1 Street No.3, etc. and directed the WASA staff to use heavy machinery for re­moving the silt from sewer­age channels and lines.