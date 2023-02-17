Share:

LAHORE-Dr Ruediger Lotz, Consul General of Germany at Karachi, visited the Dowites78 Operation Theatre Complex. He was received by Prof Dr Shafiq ur Rehman, general secretary, and the senior management of DOTs. He was accompanied by Muhammad Usman from AHK Dubai.

Prof. Shafiq-u-Rehman, General Secretary DOTs, welcomed and presented a brief about the projects of Dowites78 Operation Theatre Welfare Society including Foot & Wound Care Centre. He briefed the audience about the goal which is to do complicated, costly surgeries free of cost in the best equipped OT Complex. He also shared with the German consul general the upcoming plan of expansion for Dowites78 Foot & Wound Care Centre which is being managed together with the Dow Graduates of 1991.

Dr Nasrullah Memon, Additional Medical Superintendent CHK, presented an overview of the Dr. Ruth KM PFAU Civil Hospital Karachi. The Principal, Dow Medical College, Dr. Saba Sohail presented a brief introduction about the only Foot & Wound Care Centre of Karachi, which is catering to the local population as well as that of Balochistan and other areas of Sindh.

Dr. Ruediger Lotz in his remarks said that he was impressed by the work being done by DOTs. “I am extremely excited to visit the private & public sector hospitals in Pakistan and to build a relationship in a very dynamic region,” said Consular Lotz. “I am happy to visit a hospital named after a committed doctor who was also German and to see that her legacy is being carried forward.” He and his team were taken on a visit to the OT complex where he saw an ongoing robotic surgery and also the treatment being given at the foot and wound centre.

A token of appreciation was presented to Dr Ruediger Lotz by Dr. Bilal Ahmed; Director Dots, Dr. Shafiq-u-Rehman; General Secretary DOTs and Dr. Samia Khan from Dowites Batch of 91.