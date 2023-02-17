Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Industries, Commerce and Revenue Adnan Jalil on Thursday said that economic development is actually the guarantor of national stability, but unfortunately, we still have a lot of work to do to strengthen our economy and we must work hard day and night for such a national goal.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the investment conference and international trade exhibition as chief guest at a local hotel in Peshawar.

The 3-day exhibition under 2nd Investment Conference and International Expo has been organised by Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry. A large number of heads and representatives of companies related to the real estate and construction sector from across the province were in attendance.

Besides Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP CTA) Bakhtiar Khan, GM Investment Omair Khattak, Director Board of Investment and Trade Iqbal Ahmed, officials of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and founder chairman of the association Khursheed Barlas were also present on the occasion.

The speakers appreciated the actions and efforts of the caretaker government, especially Adnan Jalil, for the restoration of industry, trade and economy in the province and assured their all-out support in this regard.

The caretaker minister said that if only the tourism is taken, this industry has not been developed that much in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas the nature has blessed this soil with tourism paradise on earth even though in other countries very few tourist places are available but all these have been developed enormously for international tourism.

He said all such places and sites abroad have been transformed into tourist hubs and the governments there are earning billions and trillions of dollars from tourism. However, he said that now the caretaker provincial government is fully engaged on the fast track for developing tourism and other sectors of industry and trade in the province. He said this is age of public private partnership (PPP) and the caretaker government is encouraging it because any development project can neither be run by the government alone nor can its fruits reach the poor people.

Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry’s Chairman Khurshid Barlas and other construction business and property companies’ representatives also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the aims and objectives of this three-day international expo and conference on investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.