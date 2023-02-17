Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to file an intra-court appeal against a ruling of the Lahore High Court (LHC) that ordered it to immediately announce the date for elections in Punjab.

The top electoral body is of the view that it had no Constitutional authority to announce the date. It said the high court had also directed the ECP to hold consultation with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

“The ECP is directed to immediately announce the date of election of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab with the notification specifying reasons, after consultation with the governor of Punjab, being the constitutional head of the province, to ensure that the elections are held not later than ninety days as per the mandate of the Constitution,” reads the LHC verdict.

In line with the court order, the ECP held a meeting with the governor for consultation but it failed to finalise a date for elections in the province. The governor has been claiming that he was not obligated to announce the date as he had not dissolved the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, the ECP has also decided to submit a separate petition in the LHC to inform it about the obstacles in the way of holding the elections.