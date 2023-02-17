Share:

BADIN - Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Sindh & Haji Rasul Bux Chandio, Advisor to CM Sindh for Relief & Rehabilitation was while speaking at an open Katcheri held at the Office of Assistant commissioner, Shaheed Fazal Ra-hu, district Badin on Thursday directed the heads of different de-partments concerned to note down the issues raised by the common people of the district Badin and submit them a detailed report along with the possible resolution mechanism of the public complaints. The purpose behind holding open Katcheri was to gain first-hand knowledge of masses problems and take action for their prompt solution. They said solution of citizens’ problems was top their priority and their doors were always open for people of Badin therefore they can also meet them directly for possible solutions of their problems. Mr. Ra-hu said that Pakistan Peoples Party Government is making concerted ef-forts to redress the grievances of the common people of the province. People hailing of the various areas of the district Badin came to raise complaints before the provincial minister and other high-ups of district Badin including Deputy Commissioner Badin, Agha Shahnawaz Khan. On the occasion, the huge number of the problems pertained to mostly Indus Hospital Badin, Education, Revenue, Public Health Engineering, Police, HESCO and other concerned departments of district Badin including lack of health facilities, poor sanitation, encroachments, water and sewerage etc were discussed. Mr. Rahu said Sindh Government is committed to resolve the basic issues of the common people of the province adding that such type public open Katcheries would also be held at all Talu-kas and head quarter levels amid to provide the easy and imme-diate justice to the common people at their door steps.

On the occasion, Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Badin said door of his office is always opened to the common people saying that all concerned officers are bound to resolve the public problems. In this content no any ignorance to be toler-ated, DC added. Ex- MPA, Muhammad Nawaz Chandio, District Health Officer, Dr. Sher Muhammad Nohrio, District Education Officer, Secondary Badin, Allah Dino Mallah, Assistant Commis-sioner, Shaheed Fazal Rahu, Hashim Masood and others were present on that occasion.