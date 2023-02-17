Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thurs­day said that campaigns for by-elections in NA-193 Ra­janpur would end 48-hours before the polling day. After the midnight of February 24 and 25, all public meetings and political campaigns, in­cluding on electronic and print media, must come to a halt, said the ECP spokesper­son. She said, “ The candi­dates who violate deadline, will have to face penalties, including two years impris­onment and fine up to one hundred thousand rupees, or both. The political parties and candidates have been asked to abide by the rules and exercise self-restraint so that polling could be held in a peaceful manner on February 26.