ISLAMABAD - The water experts on Thursday stressed the need to retaliate with a pragmatic response and strong projection of its legal stance in order to counter India’s attempt to modify the Indus Waters Treaty. The experts made the remarks during a roundtable discussion titled “Indus Water Treaty Arbitration – Battle over Water Sharing” organized by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) here.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of Water Ministry Mirza Hamid Hassan said India designed its water projects with storages of a higher level and obstructing river flows more than what was permitted under the Treaty. He said that India upheld the neutral expert’s decision on using silt clearance technology in Baglihar Dam and ignored the subsequent decision of the International Court of Arbitration in 2013 which refuted the use of silt technology for more water storage and overturned the neutral expert’s decision as far as live storage is concerned.

Putting forward his recommendations, he stressed that a very calculated response and a comprehensive action plan on the part of the government were required, coupled with the capacity building of relevant institutions.