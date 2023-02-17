Share:

According to the Islamabad Capital Police, on Wednesday, the suspects in the F-9 park incident were killed in a crossfire with officers. The two gunmen had opened fire at a police checkpoint in D-12 and succumbed to their injuries when taken to the hospital.

According to the police statement, the suspects were identified through Safe City cameras, and footage was also shared on social media. No arrests were made after this revelation due to the absence of solid evidence. As of now, the men are still suspects and it is uncertain how police will verify beyond reasonable doubt that the men killed were the assailants. This adds complications to the judicial process and makes it even more difficult to attain closure for the survivor.

The glaring question is how the verification process will take place as police encounters as such do not count as legal punishments. Justice must be according to the law and the police should be trained to limit these occurrences as it interferes with legal proceedings. Given the long history of police not taking rape investigations seriously, it is hoped that this was not an easy way out of the process of identifying and mitigating the situation.

Already the incident raised questions and discussions on women’s safety and security in the country. If the suspects have indeed been caught and dead, the problem is still nowhere near solved. The incident did not occur in a silo and was a result of a culture of rape that is pervasive across sections of society. While security arrangements have been enhanced and more cameras are being installed, the incident is among many other horrendous occurrences that should have been sealed with a proper judicial process. The state has failed to protect women and this is not the swift investigation that was needed. Public spaces are unsafe for women and the multiple other cases of gang rape in F9 park that have been erased from our collective discourse are proof of this failure.