ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque, has said that the upgraded Guangzhou Institute of Software Application Technology (GZIS) would certainly become the starting point for Pakistan’s digital blueprint.

GZIS is the builder of the first China- Pakistan Intelligent Systems (CPInS) Lab, Gwadar Pro reported here on Thursday.

The ambassador expressed these views during his visit to the GZIS.

“Last year, President Xi Jinping had indicated that the CPEC needs to be further upgraded to the China-Pakistan Digital Corridor (CPDC). I sincerely hope that the laboratory can and should become the starting point for Pakistan’s digital blueprint,” he noted.

At the beginning of year 2022, the CPInS Lab was officially established at Pakistan National University of Science and Technology (NUST), with joint efforts of NUST and Guangzhou Institute of Software Application Technology. At present, various researches are in progress in an orderly manner.

“At present, we have made great progress in areas such as UAV control systems and AI recognition localization. Next step, our lab will start the application of smart cities in Pakistan,” Dr Wu Jun, the Director of CPInS Lab, told Gwadar Pro.

According to Moin-ul-Haque, what he is most concerned about is how to use artificial intelligence as an opportunity to set off Pakistan’s technological revolution, therefore, Pakistan can rise faster into an emerging industrial country, and how to strengthen Pakistan’s security infrastructure through AI.

“I am looking forward to a technology industrial park like China’s Zhongguancun thriving in Pakistan. This laboratory has undoubtedly taken the first step,” he said.

“Regarding smart city, currently, Cogniser-V1 intelligent video analysis project-a pilot project with the Government of Pakistan, and our commercial project GymBot, are the main projects that are under development.” Dr Wu revealed.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and the CPInS Lab will showcase the advanced achievements of cooperation between the two countries in artificial intelligence and smart cities.

“The lab will use algorithms to preserve, restore and reproduce the flourishing of Gandhara art,” Xiang Yang, Director of the China Study Centre at NUST,” he told the media.