Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Five students were killed and another sustained critical injuries when their motorcycle collided with a trailer near Sardargarh, 45 kilometre from Rahim Yar Khan, on Thursday. Reports said that six minor students, five of them aged between 5-8, were cous­ins. The children, five boys and a girl, were students of Government Sardargarh High School. They were going back on a motorcycle to their home, when trailer hit their motorbike. Four children - Mu­hammad Ahmed, Abubakar, Marium Bibi and Sa­jid - aged between 5 to 8, died on the spot and one Muhammad Abid succumbed to his wounds at hos­pital. The sixth one, Muhammad Muneeb, who was driving the bike and aged 14, is seriously injured. Trailer driver escaped from the scene. Police have not registered any case till filing of the report.