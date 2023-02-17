Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that forestation was very im­portant to deal with the challenge of climate change. He expressed these views while launching the plantation campaign in Balochistan.

The Chief Minister also directed all institutions that they should take part in the plantation cam­paign to make the drive a success saying that trees were sources of beautification of the areas which would help to reduce pollution in the area.

He said that awareness should be created in the public for the tree plantation campaign and the im­portance of trees.

He also urged the people, espe­cially the students to play their role to make the campaign successful in order to create an environment without pollution in the area.

Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqa­ili appointed Secretary Forest as the focal person for the campaign with the aim to achieve target of the drive.

He also directed all Secretaries, Commissioners, Deputy Commis­sioners, Acting Commissioners and heads of affiliated institutions that they should take full part in the campaign.

CM BIZENJO EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER LOSS OF LIVES IN TRAIN BLAST

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday ex­pressed his grief over the loss of pre­cious lives in the train blast.

In a message issued here, he said that the blast, which took place in Jaf­far Express train near Mian-Chunu area of Punjab, left two dead and as many injured. He hoped that the inves­tigation would be completed soon and the cause of the explosion would be ascertained. The chief minister also ex­tended his sympathy to the bereaved families. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls eternal peace, and early recovery of the injured.