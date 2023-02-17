Share:

Kkhyber - Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahid on Thursday said that the government has adopted all necessary initiatives to facilitate the health centres in merged districts.

Talking to the media persons during visit to Type-D hospital Jamrud where he inaugurated conference hall, laundry room, post mortem room, water purification plant, he said that after the merger the government had decided to provide necessary health facilities to the tribesmen at their door steps.

Flanked by Director General (DG) Health Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shaukat Ali, he maintained that besides the Jamrud Health Centre, all hospitals of Khyber would be reorganised at contemporary level and modern health machinery would be supplied to cure the most neglected people of the country.

Earlier, Dr Ihtesham Khan Medical Superintendent (MS) of Jamurd Hospital briefed the officials of the problems and development scheme being in progress in the health center.

At the end, Secretary Health Dr Shahid planted a sapling to open a spring plantation drive in Khyber.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zafar Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Haseebur Rehman and other administrative officials were also present on the occasion.